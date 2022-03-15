Michael J. Fox, 60, Spotted Using A Cane On Rare Public Outing Amidst Parkinson’s Battle

Michael J. Fox stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica amidst his ongoing 30-year health battle. He used his cane to exit the restaurant with a friend’s help.

Michael J. Fox, 60, was seen on a rare public outing Saturday, March 12 in Santa Monica, California. The actor, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, went to dinner at Giorgio Baldi with friends. He was photographed using his cane to walk out of the celebrity hot-spot restaurant. One of Michael’s friends grabbed onto his arm to help him leave and get into his car.

Michael looked so handsome for his weekend dinner outing. He sported a blue blazer that covered a patterned polo shirt. The Back to the Future star also wore a pair of navy blue pants and blue sneakers. He walked out of the restaurant in a protective black face mask.

Michael didn’t appear to be joined by his wife Tracy Pollan, 61, at dinner. The pair played on-screen boyfriend and girlfriend in the 1980s sitcom Family Ties, and got married in July 1988. Three years later, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was just 29 years old.

Michael continued to work after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but in recent years, his career has slowed down. In his 2020 memoir No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, Michael explained that his acting career may be over due to his health struggles. “At least for now. I enter a second retirement,” he wrote. “That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

The Spin City actor also revealed on Good Morning America while promoting his memoir in Nov. 2020 that he’s made “peace” with the fact that he’s had Parkinson’s for half his life. “It takes up the space it takes, and it left me room to do other things and thrive and golf and have friendships and travel,” he said.