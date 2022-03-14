Loni Love Reveals Status Of ‘The Real’ After Reports The Show Would Be Ending Next Season

With rumors swirling that ‘The Real’ is going to be canceled, Loni Love took to Twitter to address the future of the Emmy Award-winning talk show.

Loni Love has spoken out amidst reports that The Real is about to be canceled after eight seasons. “It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio.. no official decision has been made about #TheReal,” the comedian and actress, 50, wrote on Twitter March 13. “I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect… we will finish Season 8 and wait for official word,” she added.

Loni, who co-hosts the daytime talk show with Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais while Jeannie Mai is currently on maternity leave, also revealed the lineup of guests appearing on The Real this week. It includes Vivica Fox, Tahj Mowry, and more.

It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio.. no official decision has been made about #TheReal …I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect… we will finish Season 8 and wait for official word. — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 13, 2022

Rumors of The Real‘s cancellation started with a report from The Jasmine Brand on March 10. The outlet claimed it was told by “insiders” that the Emmy Award-winning show, which premiered in the summer of 2013, “is ending soon.” The talk show’s ratings is reportedly the reason for the alleged cancellation.

Garcelle, who joined The Real in August 2020, also addressed these rumors in an interview with BET.com on March 11. “It’s a rumor. It hasn’t been confirmed by Fox, my team or anyone,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said.

The Real kicked off over eight years ago with original co-hosts Loni, Jeannie, Adrienne, Tamar Braxton, and Tamera Mowry. Tamar was fired in May 2016 while Tamera exited in July 2020. Amanda Seales also co-hosted the show for six months starting in January 2020.