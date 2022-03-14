See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sheer Lingerie & Garter Belt In Sexy Dolce & Gabbana Ad – Photos

Jennifer Lopez black lingerie
Jennifer Lopez stunned her Instagram followers with a series of sultry snapshots! The Emmy nominee sent hearts racing while posing in sexy black lingerie.

Jennifer Lopez left her fans drooling over a series of sizzling Instagram snapshots once again. The 52-year-old took to social media on March 14 and shared a smoldering photo as the Hustlers actress posed in a series of scantily clad images. As you can see in the photos here, J.Lo looked sexy as ever in a black lace bra and matching garter belt

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in a number of sexy Dolce & Gabbana ensembles. She made her Instagram followers stop scrolling as she shared several provocative photos. She oozed old Hollywood glam with her hair swept back in soft curls. Jennifer was dripping in a few chunky pearl and gold necklaces and she kept concealed behind a pair of dark movie star shades.

Jennifer Lopez black lingerie
Jennifer Lopez sent hearts racing in sexy black lingerie (Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock)

Fans flocked to Jennifer’s comments section to gush over the former American Idol judge. “This stopped me in my tracks, Reina!” one follower responded alongside three crown emojis. “Beautiful times a trillion,” another commented. “Extraordinarily gorgeous,” one follower replied.

Jennifer Lopez's Hottest Swimsuit Photos: See Her In Bikinis & More

J.Lo is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on March 7 and went makeup-free as she demonstrated the application of That JLo Glow Serum to her face and neck. The ageless beauty showed off her flawless complexion while wearing a fluffy white bath robe and her hair swept up in a high bun.

In the short clip, J.Lo explained how filming The Mother, in which she plays a deadly assassin opposite Joseph Fiennes from The Handmaid’s Tale, has taken a toll on her body and especially her skin. “I always feel a little bit run down,” she said. “When you do action movies it’s a lot of hard work on your body. We’re doing night shoots right now so the face takes a beating.”