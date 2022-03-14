Ciara Rocks Flowy, Pink Ruffle Shorts On Vacation With Russell Wilson In St. Barts – Photos

Ciara looked fabulous when she wore a pair of hot pink ruffled shorts with a cape in the back while on vacation in St. Barts with Russell Wilson.

Ciara has been looking gorgeous while on vacation with Russell Wilson in St. Barts and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old singer showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink ruffled shorts with a long train attached to the back, styled with a matching button-down shirt.

Ciara’s shorts were super high-waisted and had a scrunched elastic waistband while the front hems were extra short and ruffled. She styled the bottoms with a matching button-down blouse that she tied in a knot in the front to make cropped.

Under her shirt, Ciara rocked a purple bikini and she accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and a pair of strappy silver gladiator sandals.

As if her vacation looks couldn’t get any sexier, Ciara rocked a head-to-toe leopard set featuring a sleeveless crop top with a wrap-around waistband and a keyhole cutout below her chest. She styled the top with a matching short sarong, gold bangles, and aviator sunglasses.

Later that night, Ciara went to dinner wearing another animal print ensemble. She wore a short-sleeve silk, cheetah-print mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and a wrap skirt. The flowy dress featured a ruffled hem and she topped her look off with strappy lace-up black stilettos that were sky-high.

We’ve been loving all of Ciara’s outfits lately and just the other day she was out with Russell on a date night when she wore a $1,147 Versace Multi-Panel Jumper Dress that cinched in her tiny waist. Her sweatshirt dress was super tight around the waist and had a corset bodice while the top of the mini featured long sleeves, a hood, and a baggy red chest with the brand’s name.