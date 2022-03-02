Fashion

Ciara Shows Off Toned Legs In Tight Sweatshirt Mini Dress For Date Night With Russell Wilson

ciara russell wilson
JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Russell Wilson and Ciara in the front row Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week Men's, USA - 06 Feb 2018
Ciara is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE March 01, 2022 220301JOCE2 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 01 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ciara,Russell Wilson. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA833402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ciara and Russell Wilson seen making an appearance together to the Jimmy Kimmel Show. 01 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ciara and Russell Wilson. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832728_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. 08 Jul 2021 Pictured: Russell Wilson and Ciara on holidays in Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768787_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Ciara looked fabulous in a tight sweatshirt mini dress that put her toned legs on display while out on a date night with hubby, Russell Wilson.

When it comes to Ciara, one thing is for sure – she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a date with Russell Wilson in Los Angeles on March 1. The 36-year-old singer opted to wear the $1,147 Versace Multi-Panel Jumper Dress that cinched in her tiny waist.

ciara russell wilson
Ciara looked fabulous in this tight $1,147 Versace Multi-Panel Jumper Dress with knee-high combat boots while on a date night with Russell Wilson in LA on March 1. (JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Ciara’s sweatshirt dress was super tight around the waist and had a corset bodice while the top of the mini featured long sleeves, a hood, and a baggy red chest with the brand’s name. She styled the mini with a pair of knee-high black combat boots and a gorgeous middle-parted ponytail with hairs left out to frame her face.

As for Russell, he looked as handsome as ever in a fitted white T-shirt, black straight-leg jeans, crisp white sneakers, and a black leather bomber jacket.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More

Ciara is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE March 01, 2022 220301JOCE2 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 01 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ciara,Russell Wilson. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA833402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The happy couple has been out and about a ton lately and just the day before, they were the special guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ciara looked sexier than ever when she wore a skintight black David Koma Asymmetric Lace Trim Dress that had a one-shoulder neckline that was completely sheer.

The side of her dress had a plunging hip-high slit that put her toned leg on display and she accessorized with thigh-high sheer black socks and strappy heels. For her glam, she rocked the same pulled-back hairstyle with a few pieces of hair left out in front. As for Russell, he opted to wear a fitted black pinstripe suit with a black T-shirt underneath.