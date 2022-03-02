Ciara Shows Off Toned Legs In Tight Sweatshirt Mini Dress For Date Night With Russell Wilson

Ciara looked fabulous in a tight sweatshirt mini dress that put her toned legs on display while out on a date night with hubby, Russell Wilson.

When it comes to Ciara, one thing is for sure – she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a date with Russell Wilson in Los Angeles on March 1. The 36-year-old singer opted to wear the $1,147 Versace Multi-Panel Jumper Dress that cinched in her tiny waist.

Ciara’s sweatshirt dress was super tight around the waist and had a corset bodice while the top of the mini featured long sleeves, a hood, and a baggy red chest with the brand’s name. She styled the mini with a pair of knee-high black combat boots and a gorgeous middle-parted ponytail with hairs left out to frame her face.

As for Russell, he looked as handsome as ever in a fitted white T-shirt, black straight-leg jeans, crisp white sneakers, and a black leather bomber jacket.

The happy couple has been out and about a ton lately and just the day before, they were the special guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ciara looked sexier than ever when she wore a skintight black David Koma Asymmetric Lace Trim Dress that had a one-shoulder neckline that was completely sheer.

The side of her dress had a plunging hip-high slit that put her toned leg on display and she accessorized with thigh-high sheer black socks and strappy heels. For her glam, she rocked the same pulled-back hairstyle with a few pieces of hair left out in front. As for Russell, he opted to wear a fitted black pinstripe suit with a black T-shirt underneath.