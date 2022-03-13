See Pics

Sandra Bullock, 57, Rocks Sexy Orange Top With Cutouts In Rare Photo At SXSW With Daniel Radcliffe

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sandra Bullock arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 90th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Sandra Bullock arrives for the world premiere of "The Lost City" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival, in Austin, Texas 2022 SXSW - "The Lost City", Austin, United States - 12 Mar 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock and boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall take Bullock's daughter Laila to a children's theater show in LA. 01 May 2018 Pictured: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall, and Laila Bullock. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA212330_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall are joined by Jason Bateman and his family while spending the day at Disneyland. Sandra and Bryan, who spent the happy day with their kids Louis and Laila, rode many of the park's rides including the Radiator Springs Racers, Soaring over the world, The matterhorn rollercoaster (which they took a selfie on) and many of the other rides. All of the kids were seen enjoying churros and all got Lightsabers after riding the Star Tours ride. The large group were seen enjoying lunch at the Pizza Port restaurant which is a very low end choice for food. Sandra and Bryan seemed very happy as did Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. 18 Feb 2018 Pictured: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall, Louis Bullock, Laila Bullock, Jason Bateman, Francesca Bateman, Maple Bateman, Amanda Anka. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA166765_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe attended the premiere of their new film ‘The Lost City’ at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX and posed together while smiling and looking stylish.

Sandra Bullock, 57, looked incredible at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX on Saturday! The gorgeous actress was joined by her co-star Daniel Radcliffe, 32, at the premiere of their new flick The Lost City as she wore a fashionable dark orange-red top with cut outs under a dark orange blazer and matching pants with a white drawstring. She had her hair down and wore natural-looking makeup as she happily posed beside the hunk to take photos.

Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe
Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe at SXSW. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Daniel also looked great in a maroon blazer over a white top and matching maroon pants and shoes. In addition to posing together, the talented stars posed for solo pics and appeared relaxed and grateful to be there. At one point, they also posed with other people involved in the movie.

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock showing off her outfit. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Sandra and Daniel’s new feature is about a romance novelist named Loretta Sage, played by Sandra, who goes off on a book tour with cover model Alan Caprison, played by Channing Tatum. The writer is then kidnapped by a billionaire, played by Daniel, and Alan takes it upon himself to rescue her. Brad Pitt also stars in the film.

Much of the film was filmed in the Dominican Republic and after several months, it finished filming in Aug. 2021. The stars had a Q&A session at the premiere and answered various questions about the process and the result. Sandra joked about Brad’s part and said he was her “eighth choice” to play the NAVY Seal he plays that helps to rescue her character.

“He and I both have the same hairdresser. She told him to do my movie and she told me to do his movie. I am not joking, that’s how it happened,” she reportedly said during the session. She also mentioned that she will probably wait to do another film in the future as she focuses on raising her kids, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.

The Lost City officially comes out in the USA on March 19.