Sandra Bullock, 57, Rocks Sexy Orange Top With Cutouts In Rare Photo At SXSW With Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe attended the premiere of their new film ‘The Lost City’ at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX and posed together while smiling and looking stylish.

Sandra Bullock, 57, looked incredible at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX on Saturday! The gorgeous actress was joined by her co-star Daniel Radcliffe, 32, at the premiere of their new flick The Lost City as she wore a fashionable dark orange-red top with cut outs under a dark orange blazer and matching pants with a white drawstring. She had her hair down and wore natural-looking makeup as she happily posed beside the hunk to take photos.

Daniel also looked great in a maroon blazer over a white top and matching maroon pants and shoes. In addition to posing together, the talented stars posed for solo pics and appeared relaxed and grateful to be there. At one point, they also posed with other people involved in the movie.

Sandra and Daniel’s new feature is about a romance novelist named Loretta Sage, played by Sandra, who goes off on a book tour with cover model Alan Caprison, played by Channing Tatum. The writer is then kidnapped by a billionaire, played by Daniel, and Alan takes it upon himself to rescue her. Brad Pitt also stars in the film.

Much of the film was filmed in the Dominican Republic and after several months, it finished filming in Aug. 2021. The stars had a Q&A session at the premiere and answered various questions about the process and the result. Sandra joked about Brad’s part and said he was her “eighth choice” to play the NAVY Seal he plays that helps to rescue her character.

“He and I both have the same hairdresser. She told him to do my movie and she told me to do his movie. I am not joking, that’s how it happened,” she reportedly said during the session. She also mentioned that she will probably wait to do another film in the future as she focuses on raising her kids, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.

The Lost City officially comes out in the USA on March 19.