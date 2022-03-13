Florence Pugh Rocks Black Mini Dress & Debuts New Pixie Haircut On BAFTA Red Carpet — Photos

Florence Pugh stepped out for the 2022 BAFTA Awards, debuting a stylish new pixie haircut as she walked the red carpet.

Florence Pugh, 26, proved she knows how to dress for an awards show during her latest appearance at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on March 13! The gorgeous actress wore a sexy strapless black mini dress designed by Carolina Herrera. The ’80s inspired number included long sleeves that included pink bow at the back with a long train. She paired dress with simple silver jewelry and a platform peep toe shoe.

Florence also debuted a new pixie haircut at the show, adding a rock ‘n’ roll vibe to her look! She opted to keep her raven hued hair parted off to the side, proudly rocking the short ‘do with confidence.

Before her appearance at the BAFTAs, Florence made headlines for stepping out with her boyfriend Zach Braff for a date night in West Hollywood, CA. She flaunted her style then too in a black, white, and gray patterned plunging sweater, black pants, and fuchsia heels as well as a black face mask. Zach also looked great in a black top under a black jacket, tan plaid pants, and tan boots.

Florence’s style isn’t the only thing she gets attention for. The talented star is known for takin on some impressive acting roles throughout her career. Perhaps one of her most highly anticipated upcoming film is Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling in which she acts alongside Harry Styles. The movie focuses on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s who discovers a disturbing truth while her husband hides a dark secret.

Florence also just appeared in the 2021 film Black Widow alongside other acting greats such as Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour. Some other films she’s set to star in include The Wonder, Oppenheimer, and A Good Person. She’s also made a mark in television in features such as the miniseries Hawkeye.

Last year, Florence opened up about how one of her favorite things about acting is the hard scenes that bring up emotions, when promoting her film Midsommar. “Scenes that make you hurt, or cringe, or turn away from the screen when watching are scenes designed to make you feel, for ten seconds at least, the most human. But for us, it was hours. Beautiful, hard, proud hours,” she wrote on social media.