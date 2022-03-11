Meghan McCain Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Telling Women To ‘Work Harder’

The former ‘View’ host called Kim Kardashian’s business advice ‘tone-deaf,’ especially with how much COVID-19 affected working women.

Meghan McCain didn’t mince words when saying that she felt like Kim Kardashian‘s business advice to women to “Get your f**king a** up and work” (in an interview with Variety) was unrealistic for those without the great opportunities that the 41-year-old reality star has had. Meghan, 37, joined many others in calling out the comments as “privileged” and pointed to the amazing upbringing that Kim has had that undoubtedly helped her succeed in a column for DailyMail on Thursday March 10.

Early in her piece, Meghan discussed her own upbringing as the daughter of a well-known senator, the late John McCain, and before getting to the SKIMs founder, she pointed out that it’s important to to know that some people are born with better opportunities than others. “It is important to recognize your privilege when it exists,” she said, while also pointing out that hard work was undoubtedly a factor in success.

Meghan pointed towards Kim’s already successful parents and connections that undoubtedly helped her early in her career, as many others (including her former colleagues on The View) pointed out also. “She didn’t pull herself up by her bootstraps — as they say,” she wrote. “Kim has been afforded more opportunities than the average person can ever dream of.”

Other than shining a light on Kim’s privileged upbringing, Meghan said that Kim’s advice sounded “aggressive” and “tone-deaf,” especially in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic, lockdowns and everything that went along with them directly impacted women in the workplace, because many were pulled out of their professions to carry the load of caregiving responsibilities at home,” she said.

COVID wasn’t the only issue that Meghan said has created obstacles for average working people. “Kim’s remarks ignore that inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are hitting historic highs, society has been savaged by Covid and the world appears to be on the verge of a possible WWIII,” she wrote. “Millions of Americans get up at the crack of dawn, work multiple jobs and have incredible work ethic, but are unable to pull themselves out of their socioeconomic station.”

After showing all the issues that Kim seemed to be missing when she gave the advice, Meghan closed out her column with her own pieces of advice for Kim. “I would advise Kim to try and continue growing and morphing with the times,” she wrote. “I would encourage her to be humble and self-aware enough to realize that she is the embodiment of the one percent of the one percent. You didn’t simply get there from hard work alone.”