‘SATC’s Mikhail Baryshnikov Urges Russians To Help Ukranian Refugees: ‘Unite Against War’

Mikhail Baryshnikov, who defected from Russia in the 1970s, is showing his support to Ukraine by urging Russians to aide refugees affected by the horrific attacks by Russia.

A new fundraiser has been organized by Russian-born citizens to aide Ukranian refugees amidst Russia’s attacks on the country. Mikhail Baryshnikov is one of the leaders of the True Russia initiative, which urges fellow Russians to do whatever they can to help the Ukranians amidst this “true humanitarian catastrophe.”

“The hundreds of thousands of Ukranians who have lost their homes, their livelihoods, their loved ones and even their lives are bearing the full brunt of the blow,” the organization’s website says. “But all of us who speak Russian and belong to the Russian cultural world feel the blow, too. The very word “Russian” has become toxic. Most of us are far away from the conflict and from Russia. We may be powerless to stop this nightmare, but we do not have to remain idle.”

Mikhail and his fellow organizers slammed Putin for starting this “horror” in the Ukraine. “The real Russia is bigger, stronger and more durable than Putin,” the site continues. “This Russia lives and will outlive him. The dictator is fighting a war not only with Ukraine, but against the better part of his own country. He is smothering Russia’s future. Let us prove to the rest of the world that Putin does not speak for all Russians. And let us prove to ourselves that we are capable of real, concrete action, not just words. Let us help our Ukranian friends. Russians of the world, unite against war!”

The website also provides a place for people to make monetary donations in support of the Ukranian refugees who are desperately trying to survive and escape from the terror in their country. Mikhail, who is a dancer and starred on Sex and The City, was born in Russia, but defected to Toronto, Canada in 1974. He became a citizen of the United States in 1986.