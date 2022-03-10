Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Whether She Plans To Marry Boyfriend In Rare Interview

The ‘Fight Club’ actress opened up about how happy she has been with her boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe in a new interview.

Helena Bonham Carter and Rye Dag Holmboe seem like they’re absolutely head over heels for each other. That being said, don’t expect to hear wedding bells for the couple anytime soon. The 55-year-old actress revealed that she and the 33-year-old writer don’t have any wedding plans on the horizon during a very brief interview with DailyMail, published on Thursday March 10.

While the Sweeney Todd star admitted that she felt “very lucky” to be with Rye, she pointed to her past relationship with director Tim Burton, 63, as an indicator that she’s never been in a rush to get hitched. “I wasn’t married the first time,” she told DM. She and Tim had been together from 2001 to 2014, and the former couple share a son Billy, 18, and daughter Nell, 14.

Even though Helena has mostly kept mum on her relationship with Rye, she did gush about him in an October 2020 interview with The Guardian. “He’s magic, and that’s all I’m going to say. I met him at a wedding,” she said. “A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn’t go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it’s an amazing thing.”

It’s been almost eight years since Helena and Tim announced that they were splitting after their longtime relationship, which included the actress starring in a number of his films, including Big Fish, Alice In Wonderland, and Sweeney Todd to scratch the surface. The couple announced that they’d “separated amicably” and revealed that they’d “continued to be friends and co-parent their children,” in a December 2014 statement to People.

Despite the split, Helena explained that she still has plenty of “respect” for Tim during The Guardian interview. “I do think there’s a point where people fit for a certain time, sometimes, and if you can, you recognise that you’ve given what you can, and you’re going to stop each other from evolving, and if you can afford it,” The Crown star said, before admitting that she’d been “reluctant” early in the decision.