Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Whether She Plans To Marry Boyfriend In Rare Interview

helena bonham carter, rye day holmboe
Richard Young/Shutterstock
British actress/cast-member Helena Bonham Carter attends the World Premiere of season three of the television show "The Crown" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain 13 November 2019. All 10 episodes of Season 3 of The Crown will premiere on 17, November 2019 on Netflix. World Premiere of "The Crown" season three, London, United Kingdom - 13 Nov 2019
Helena Bonham Carter and Rye Holmboe Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 06 Jun 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Helena Bonham Carter 54, is seen with her new Toy Boy Rye Dag Holmboe who is 32 years old looking loved up walking in Primrose Hill London. 06 Jun 2019 Pictured: Helena Bonham Carter ,Rye Dag Holmboe. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439022_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Helena Bonham Carter and Rye Dag Holmboe Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Claridge's, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
The ‘Fight Club’ actress opened up about how happy she has been with her boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe in a new interview.

Helena Bonham Carter and Rye Dag Holmboe seem like they’re absolutely head over heels for each other. That being said, don’t expect to hear wedding bells for the couple anytime soon. The 55-year-old actress revealed that she and the 33-year-old writer don’t have any wedding plans on the horizon during a very brief interview with DailyMailpublished on Thursday March 10.

While the Sweeney Todd star admitted that she felt “very lucky” to be with Rye, she pointed to her past relationship with director Tim Burton63, as an indicator that she’s never been in a rush to get hitched. “I wasn’t married the first time,” she told DM. She and Tim had been together from 2001 to 2014, and the former couple share a son Billy, 18, and daughter Nell, 14.

Helena revealed that she feels ‘very lucky’ to be with Rye. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Even though Helena has mostly kept mum on her relationship with Rye, she did gush about him in an October 2020 interview with The Guardian. “He’s magic, and that’s all I’m going to say. I met him at a wedding,” she said. “A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn’t go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it’s an amazing thing.”

It’s been almost eight years since Helena and Tim announced that they were splitting after their longtime relationship, which included the actress starring in a number of his films, including Big Fish, Alice In Wonderland, and Sweeney Todd to scratch the surface. The couple announced that they’d “separated amicably” and revealed that they’d “continued to be friends and co-parent their children,” in a December 2014 statement to People.

Helena and Rye met at a wedding and have been together ever since. (Neil Warner/MEGA)

Despite the split, Helena explained that she still has plenty of “respect” for Tim during The Guardian interview. “I do think there’s a point where people fit for a certain time, sometimes, and if you can, you recognise that you’ve given what you can, and you’re going to stop each other from evolving, and if you can afford it,” The Crown star said, before admitting that she’d been “reluctant” early in the decision.

 