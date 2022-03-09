Drew Barrymore Gets Sam Heughan To Admit His Relationship Status After Kissing Mystery Woman

Is Sam Heughan single? Drew Barrymore asked the ‘Outlander’ star that exact question after he was spotted making out with an Australian model.

Sam Heughan‘s current relationship status was a topic of conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday, March 9. “You’re single?” Drew Barrymore, 47, asked the 41-year-old actor after the pair discussed that Sam works with an intimacy advisor when filming steamy scenes on Outlander. Sam, who recently sparked dating rumors with Australian model Monika Clarke, played it cool when he responded to Drew’s question.

“Wow, why are you asking?” the Scottish hunk said to the talk show host. Drew, who was clearly looking for a yes or no answer from Sam, followed-up by elaborating on why she inquired into her guest’s love life.

“Well, because I heard…for the Heughligans, I actually heard that you want to put career ahead, and put romance in the back seat,” Drew said. “Is that true?” she asked. Sam responded, “I never said that I don’t think, Drew Barrymore. But certainly the job is so all encompassing and we spend so much time on the set and at work so. Yeah, but I’m open to something. I’m not sure what I’m saying I’m open for, but I’m open.”

Let’s be honest, Sam did a pretty great job at avoiding Drew’s question. He didn’t reveal the status of his love life at the moment, although his response does make it seem like he’s currently single. He also didn’t bring up his romantic lunch date with Monika this past weekend in New York City that’s made headlines.

Sam and the gorgeous model/jewelry collection owner were spotted kissing at Soho’s Café Select. The rumored couple were also photographed stepping out for coffee together. Sam was previously linked to actress Mackenzie Mauzy, but the pair split up in 2018. He noted that his first love was his work during a January 2020 interview with Inquirer.

“Certainly, relationships are hard when you’re working in Scotland 10 months a year. I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I’m trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually,” Sam said at the time.