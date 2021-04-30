‘Outlander’s Sam Heughan Flexes His Bicep As He Celebrates 41st Birthday With Sweaty Gym Pic

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan joked that he was turning 29, as he shared a sweaty snap in the gym while celebrating his 41st birthday.

It seems Sam Heughan‘s motto truly is ‘no days off’. The Outlander star took to social media on April 30, while celebrating his 41st birthday — with a gym workout! “Huge thank you to everyone who has sent me birthday wishes, feeling so loved!,” he captioned the photo, adding his extensive workout routine, which included 41 reps of exercises like pull-ups, squats and burpees. “Not sure why 41 of everything, as I’m 29yrs old…:? Big love everyone!” he hilariously added.

In the sweaty pic, Sam wore a black tank top and flexed his arm, while his workout buddy smiled in the background. His co-star Caitriona Balfe also paid tribute to her “work husband” in a separate post. “Happy birthday to this ridiculous human…. I think this video sums it up pretty well..!!! Ha. May this year bring you all the great things you deserve,” she captioned a video of Sam looking towards the camera in slow motion.

The pair are finally back on set of Outlander, nearly one year after season 5 concluded. “Back on the ridge…!!” Caitriona captioned a March 29 Instagram post. In the picture, the actress who portrays Claire Randall on the hit STARZ series, posed alongside Sam, as they both flashed a smile at the camera.

The latest season of Outlander was slated to start filming in May 2020, however production stalled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve had fittings, we’ve got scripts, we are getting there,” Sam, who portrays Jamie on the hit show, told the UK daytime series This Morning in November 2020. “It’s just such an epic show. It’s taking a while to get there, but we will be back for season 6.” Luckily for fans, STARZ announced that filming had begun on location in Scotland.

Speaking of Scotland, Sam and Graham McTavish were seen exploring the countryside during a road trip docuseries called Men In Kilts. In one episode, the pair explored Scotland’s rich history of sport, and Sam ended up skinny dipping into the North Sea. When asked how cold it was, Sam told HollywoodLife, “You know, on a scale of 1 to 10, it was probably a minus 5. When most people when they go in the North Sea to surf — who knew that Scotland had a surfing population? — they wear a wetsuit. A very thick one.”