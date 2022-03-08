Fashion Week

Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Plunging Crop Top & High-Waisted Shorts For Miu Miu Show – Photos

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa HudgensMiu Miu show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 08 Mar 2022
Camila MendesMiu Miu show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 08 Mar 2022
Ella Purnell Miu Miu show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 08 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 61 Photos.
Vanessa Hudgens looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a plunging crop top & baggy high-waisted shorts for the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.

Vanessa Hudgens has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her latest look for the Miu Miu show on March 8 was absolutely stunning. The 33-year-old actress opted to wear a plunging V-neck denim crop top that put her ample cleavage on full display. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted baggy plaid shorts and a blazer.

Vanessa Hudgens looked fabulous in this outfit at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Vanessa’s shorts looked more like men’s boxers than shorts and she added a baggy gray plaid blazer on top, giving this sexy outfit a male twist, which we loved. She topped her look off with a pair of black velvet platform heels and a slicked-back ponytail.

This is just one of the many gorgeous looks Vanessa has rocked during PFW and just yesterday she looked stunning at the Giambattista Valli show when she rocked a sleeveless red mini dress with a massive keyhole cutout on the bodice.

Vanessa Hudgens Miu Miu show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 08 Mar 2022



Vanessa’s mini dress featured an extremely low-cut scoop neckline that revealed major cleavage, while the cutout on her waist also showed some underboob. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick baby pink band while the rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt with a hip-high slit on one side.

For the show, Vanessa rocked a plunging denim crop top with high-waisted, baggy plaid shorts & an oversized gray plaid blazer on top, styled with black platform heels. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Vanessa tied her look together with a pair of red leather peep-toe mules, a black leather purse, and a black blazer that she draped over her shoulders while sitting in the front row. As for her glam, Vanessa rocked a super cool bright red eyeshadow and cat-eye while her hair was down and parted in the middle in beach waves.