Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Plunging Crop Top & High-Waisted Shorts For Miu Miu Show – Photos

Vanessa Hudgens looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a plunging crop top & baggy high-waisted shorts for the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.

Vanessa Hudgens has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her latest look for the Miu Miu show on March 8 was absolutely stunning. The 33-year-old actress opted to wear a plunging V-neck denim crop top that put her ample cleavage on full display. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted baggy plaid shorts and a blazer.

Vanessa’s shorts looked more like men’s boxers than shorts and she added a baggy gray plaid blazer on top, giving this sexy outfit a male twist, which we loved. She topped her look off with a pair of black velvet platform heels and a slicked-back ponytail.

This is just one of the many gorgeous looks Vanessa has rocked during PFW and just yesterday she looked stunning at the Giambattista Valli show when she rocked a sleeveless red mini dress with a massive keyhole cutout on the bodice.

Vanessa’s mini dress featured an extremely low-cut scoop neckline that revealed major cleavage, while the cutout on her waist also showed some underboob. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick baby pink band while the rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt with a hip-high slit on one side.

Vanessa tied her look together with a pair of red leather peep-toe mules, a black leather purse, and a black blazer that she draped over her shoulders while sitting in the front row. As for her glam, Vanessa rocked a super cool bright red eyeshadow and cat-eye while her hair was down and parted in the middle in beach waves.