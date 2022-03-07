Fashion Week

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Some Skin In Sexy Cutout Red Mini Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Lifestyle Director

Vanessa Hudgens looked fabulous in a completely cutout red mini dress when she attended the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

If there’s one thing for sure about Vanessa Hudgens it is that she loves to show some skin in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did during Paris Fashion Week. The 33-year-old actress attended the Giambattista Valli show on March 7 when she flaunted her incredible figure in a sleeveless red mini dress with a massive keyhole cutout on the bodice.

Vanessa Hudgens showed some skin in this sexy plunging red mini dress with a slit on the skirt styled with fluffy red heeled mules at the Giambattista Valli Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Vanessa’s mini dress featured a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the cutout on her waist also showed some underboob. Her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick baby pink band while the rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt with a hip-high slit on one side.

Vanessa accessorized her cute look with a pair of fluffy red leather peep-toe, heeled mules, a black croc print leather purse, and a black blazer that she draped over her shoulders while sitting in the front row. As for her glam, Vanessa rocked a super cool bright red eyeshadow and cat-eye while her hair was down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Vanessa wasn’t the only celeb in attendance that showed some skin, in fact, Olivia Culpo was also there rocking a sexy outfit. Olivia wore a sleeveless white bodysuit that had a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The entire bodice of the one-piece was cutout, putting her toned abs on display, while the ruffled skirt was see-through.

Vanessa sat in the front row at the show where she draped a black blazer over her shoulders. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The entire back of the dress was cut out, putting her bare back on display as well as the cheeky bottoms of her bodysuit, which you could see through the skirt. She topped her look off with a tiny powder blue leather purse, diamond dangling earrings, and sheer pearl heels.