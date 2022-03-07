Daisy Ridley’s Pixie Cut Hair Makeover: See Her New ‘Do At PFW — Before & After Pics

Daisy Ridley wowed at Paris Fashion Week with a new haircut and a fashionable blue patterned coat as she posed for confident and gorgeous photos.

Daisy Ridley, 29, proved she can pull off just about any hair style during her latest public appearance! The actress turned heads when she flaunted a new pixie style cut at a Paris Fashion Week event in Paris, France. She looked incredible with the shorter locks, which framed her face perfectly, and they were quite the difference from her previous chin-length style.

In addition to her haircut, Daisy made a lasting impression with her fashion choice. She posed in a blue patterned coat, that tied at the waist, over a gray turtleneck sweater and had on barely-there makeup that brought out her glowing features in a natural way.

On the same day Daisy was photographed in her blue jacket, she was spotted making an appearance at the Giambattista Valli show at Paris Fashion Week. She took off her jacket to show off her gray sweater, which was cropped and tied in the front below a cut-out section, and she paired it with a knee-length leopard pring skirt. She also wore black PVC thigh-high platform boots and held a black purse as she stopped to pose for photos.

The talented star was seen sitting next to fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens as she watched the entertaining fashion show. The two looked flawless as they leaned in to each other to take photos while around other attendees.

Daisy’s epic appearances at Paris Fashion Week aren’t the first times she’s gotten attention at an event. The beauty is known for often showing up to premieres and various celebrity-filled parties in some of the best fashion choices.

Back in 2019, she rocked a red sating off-the-shoulder dress to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA, and before that, in 2017, she wore a sequined black sleeveless dress with white stars to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles.