See Comment

Balenciaga’s Demna Releases Moving Tribute To Ukraine At PFW Show As He Recalls His Own Refugee Experience

balenciaga demna
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner seen during a photo shooting in Paris during the Fashion Week on february 28th 2022. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832641_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Givenchy Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Givenchy F/W 22-23, Paris, France - 06 Mar 2022
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving Paris after only staying 24 hours to attend the Balenciaga fashion show, Kim was seen arriving to catch her private jet. 06 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA834965_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Jackson is seen arriving at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris. 06 Mar 2022 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835089_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna spoke about his own past as a refugee in a heartfelt message to Ukraine at the brands’ Paris Fashion Week show.

Though the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine has pulled the nation apart, influential cultural figures around the world have come together to show support for the country currently under Russian invasion. Joining the ranks? Balenciaga creative director Demna, who heart-wrenchingly recalled his own past as a refugee in a statement he shared supporting Ukraine at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show on Mar. 6.

Tracy Romulus, the longtime stylist to Balenciaga muse Kim Kardashian, shared Demna’s moving message in an Instagram post, alongside footage of Kim being fitted in the iconic Balenciaga caution tape she wore to the show. Perhaps one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated moments, the Bella Hadid-starring show was attended by celebrities from Alexa Demie to Salma Hayek to Kim K herself.

balenciaga demna
Balenciaga creative director Demna opened up about his refugee past in a heartfelt message to Ukraine at Paris Fashion Week. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

In Demna’s message, he opened up about his past as an asylum seeker, and how the war in Ukraine “triggered in me the pain of a past trauma.” Demna fled his own home country of Georgia in 1993, an experience he shared “stays in you.” He described himself as a “forever refugee” in the deeply personal note.

Related Gallery

New York Fashion Week 2022: Photos Of Celebrities At The Shows

Lori Harvey arriving at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, at Terminal 5. Pictured: Ref: SPL5290148 160222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Amelia Gray Hamlin on the catwalk LaQuan Smith show, Runway, Fall Winter 2022, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Feb 2022
Julia Fox on the catwalk LaQuan Smith show, Runway, Fall Winter 2022, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Feb 2022

Demna revealed that working on the show was “incredibly hard” while his thoughts were with Ukraine. The creative director, 40, even shared he considered canceling the show at one point, explaining that “in a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist.” But in his lowest moments, Demna shared he chose not to cancel the show to avoid “giving in” to the “evil” in the world. Ultimately, he dedicated the show “to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”

The situation in Ukraine has continued to escalate since Russian forces first began performing ‘special military operations’ across the border in late February. Under the watchful eye of President Vladimir Putin, the army has been closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, and civilians have been taking up arms.

Across Hollywood, many celebrities have spoken out on the horror in Ukraine, especially those who, like Demna, have personal connections to the tragedy. Mila Kunis, who was raised in Ukraine, pledged over 3 million dollars alongside husband Ashton Kutcher to support refugee efforts, and