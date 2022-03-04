Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Long Legs In Plunging Mini Dress & Long Fur Coat For Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely fabulous when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a plunging mini dress with a long fur coat on top.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was out during Paris Fashion Week on March 4. The 25-year-old model opted to show off a ton of skin in a low-cut mini dress that put her long, toned legs on display, styled with a black fur coat.

Hailey styled her super sexy YSL outfit with a pair of strappy black heeled mules, square black sunglasses, a gold choker necklace, and massive, chunky gold earrings. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair slicked back into a bun and added a nude matte lip.

Hailey looked stunning in her outfit and she even posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her look to her Instagram story with the caption, “When in Paris.” Aside from this photo, she posted a close-up of her feet in her heels, writing, “It’s the bruised ass toe for me,” referring to her purple toe.

Hailey has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she loves to show some skin any chance she gets. Just the day before, she rocked a low-cut V-neck green Alo Yoga Splendor Bra with a pair of high-waisted, neon green Alo Yoga Airbrush Neon Stretch Shorts.

She styled her look with an oversized white button-down The Row Frannie Shirt on top and accessorized with a Fane Bra Bag, Celine Sunglasses, a Jacquie Aiche Cross Bodychain, Spustova Audace Pinky Rings, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.