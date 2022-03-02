Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Cutout Dress & Shows Off Her New Red Hair At Courreges Show – Photos

Kendall Jenner looked absolutely stunning in a skintight cutout black dress while showing off her new red hair makeover at the Courreges show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her latest look for the Courreges Autumn Winter 2022 show on March 2, may just be our favorite. The 26-year-old supermodel strutted down the runway wearing an off-the-shoulder skintight black dress with cutouts on the side of her tiny waist.

Kendall’s stretchy, long-sleeve dress also featured a plunging slit on the front which she styled with a pair of fitted, straight-leg black trousers. She accessorized her look with leather pointed-toe boots, massive brown and black beaded earrings, and a purse.

While we loved her outfit, it was her new red hair that stole the show. She had her red locks down and parted in the middle in loose waves and it looked gorgeous.

Ever since debuted her new red hair makeover during Paris Fashion Week, she has been unrecognizable and we are seriously loving her new look. Just two days ago, Kendall walked in the Off-White show on Feb. 28, when she wore a tight black, strapless sequin mini dress that highlighted her toned frame.

On the side of the leather mini dress were the words, “‘Little Black Dress,'” and she styled the look with a pair of matching sequin black knee-high boots and a black baseball cap that she wore backward. The hat featured cat ears and had a sheer black veil over her face while a pair of long black gloves completed her look. She styled the hat with her new red hair makeover, which was done down and straight.

Meanwhile, earlier that same day, Kendall had her new bright red hair down and straight, while she accessorized with an oversized black and white trucker hat and sunglasses.