Kendall Jenner Rocks Strapless Leather Mini Dress To Honor Virgil Abloh At Off-White Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner looked absolutely gorgeous when she graced the Off-White runway in a skintight strapless leather mini dress to honor late designer, Virgil Abloh, during Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, 26, has been taking fashion week by storm and her latest look may just be our favorite. The supermodel strutted down the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, wearing a mini dress. Kendall’s tight black mini highlighted her toned frame and she topped her look off with cat ears.

Kendall Jenner strutted down the Off-White runway in this skintight, strapless black mini dress on Feb. 28. (LAURENT VU/SIPA/SHUTTERSTOCK)

For the show, Kendall looked fabulous in a strapless black, sequin and leather mini dress, and the side of the dress read, “‘Little Black Dress.'” Kendall styled the look with a pair of matching sequin black knee-high boots and a black baseball cap that she wore backward.

The hat featured cat ears and had a sheer black veil over her face while a pair of long black gloves completed her look. She styled the hat with her new red hair makeover, which was done down and straight.

The show was extremely special as it honored late designer, Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2021. Aside from Kendall, a slew of celebrities walked in the show including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Kaia Gerber, and her mother, Cindy Crawford.

Ever since Kendall debuted her new red hair makeover during Paris Fashion Week, she has been unrecognizable and we are seriously loving her new look. Earlier that same day, Kendall had her new bright red hair down and straight, while she accessorized with an oversized black and white trucker hat and sunglasses.

She styled her new hair with a baggy brown leather jacket, high-waisted, dark-wash straight-leg jeans, and brown leather cowboy boots.