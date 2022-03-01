‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Preview: Catelynn Lowell Makes A Surprise Appearance — Watch

The women of the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise come together to reflect on the epic experience they’ve had together in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ sneak peek. They are caught by surprise when Catelynn Lowell shows up!

“I’m just looking around the table and thinking about where we all started when we got here, and I just can’t believe how far we’ve all come,” Maci Bookout tells the girls in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Teen Mom: Family Reunion finale, airing March 1. They’ve all been in San Diego partaking in Challenge-like activities and having sessions with a life coach.

Amber Portwood adds, “We never thought it would go this far, so to see that whole franchise of other women coming together… It’s been really amazing to get to know you guys on a personal level.” She admits she was hesitant coming into this. After the first night, she knew this was going to be a solid experience.

Briana DeJesus reveals that she never thought she’d have friendships with this group of women. During one of their exercises, Briana realized just how much they all had in common than just “being on the same television and having kids at such a young age.”

Ashley Jones says she came into this reunion “anxious and not knowing what to expect. Leaving here, I feel more at peace and I definitely have gained family in this crazy Teen Mom world.”

They all agree that they want to do this again and bring the other Teen Mom girls. Maci knows Catelynn Lowell would have come if she had not had a baby just before filming started.

They are making a toast when Catelynn walks into the restaurant. When the girls spot her, they start screaming and run up to hug her. Maci begins to cry!

Catelynn gave birth to her fourth child in August 2021. Catelynn’s Teen Mom journey began when she gave birth to daughter Carly and chose to give her up for adoption. Since then, Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra have welcomed daughters Nova, Vaeda, and now Rya. The Teen Mom: Family Reunion finale will air March 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.