Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Video of Himself Showering In A Speedo — Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo blessed the ‘gram with steamy video of him showering with nothing but a speedo on and almost 1 million viewers tuned in.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, blessed his fans with a brief but saucy video of him showering in nothing but a speedo. The world-famous soccer player rocked a navy blur speedo as he let the water run over his washboard abs for nearly 1 million of his followers’ viewing pleasure. He understood the importance of his service as he saluted and blew a kiss for the camera before signing off of Instagram Live. Watch the steamy video here.

Cristiano definitely has high expectations to deliver on as he is the most followed person on Instagram with 408 million followers. He’s good at giving the people what they want as he posts sports updates, fun family snaps and of course, shirtless pics. He topped Selena Gomez back in 2018 but she didn’t seem to mind being displaced.

“She had a good laugh when she learned that she lost her crown to him, especially since she has been taking a detox break from social media,” a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “So it is not surprising to her at all and really does not bother her one bit.” The source added that she thinks he’s “really cute” and “understands why so many people love him.

One big announcement the soccer player recently made was that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expanding their family.  He shared a sweet selfie of him and Georgina laying under the covers while holding up pictures of a sonogram. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻,” he revealed. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed.”

He also used the platform to announce that he’d be returning to Manchester United after playing with Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and with Juventus from 2019 to 2021. “Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe,” he wrote on Instagram in August 2021. “I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days.”