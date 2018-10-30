Selena Gomez Isn’t Upset Cristiano Ronaldo Replaced Her As Most Followed Instagram User

Selena Gomez has been dethroned as the most followed person on Instagram, but she isn’t upset that Cristiano Ronaldo took her place! Here’s why.

Selena Gomez is no longer the most followed person on Instagram. Luckily, the 26-year-old singer doesn’t feel too bad about being dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo. “She had a good laugh when she learned that she lost her crown to him, especially since she has been taking a detox break from social media,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So it is not surprising to her at all and really does not bother her one bit.”

The Portuguese soccer player, 33, had been closing ranks on Selena’s follower count for quite some time, and she can see the appeal. “Selena thinks Cristiano is really cute so she understands why so many people love him,” the insider adds.

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer has been the most followed Instagram user for the past two years with 144, 312, 745 followers. However, Cristiano surpassed her this week as he now has 144,320,746 followers. Selena first became the Instagram Queen back in 2016 when she took the throne from her own best friend Taylor Swift.

Selena hasn’t seemed too keen on maintaining her social media presence in recent months, though. She admitted to ELLE in September that she’s “not on the internet” anymore. “I haven’t been on the internet in months. I don’t have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps,” she told the magazine.

Later that same month, she revealed on her Instagram that she was taking yet another break from the platform. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she wrote.