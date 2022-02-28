Channing Tatum & Jason Momoa Come Together To Support Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman Debut

In an adorable show of support of Zoë Kravitz’s role in ‘The Batman,’ her stepdad, Jason Momoa, posed alongside Zoë’s beau, Channing Tatum, before they went to see her kick butt as Catwoman.

Channing Tatum may have “sworn off” seeing Marvel movies, but thankfully, The Batman is part of DC Comics (and not Marvel), so he was more than excited to see Zoë Kravitz‘s take on Catwoman. Channing, 41, wasn’t alone in his movie-viewing adventure: Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, joined the Dog star to support Zoë, 33. CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally, @thebatman premiere,” Jason, 42, captioned the photos he posted to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 28.)

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz. All my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute,” added Jason. “Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.” In the photos, Jason and Channing stand on what looks like the tarmac of an airfield. Channing sports a navy blue hoodie (“1st Annual Public Housing Dice Game Tournament”) and oversized jeans. Jason, on the other hand, looks like he was on his way to Viva Las Vegas. The See star wore a pair of pegged jeans, a leather coat, a flat cap, and a giant chain around his hip.

The post got some praise from some A-listers. @daveophilly, aka Dave Osokow, an actor/Connekctor Media VP of Relations, wrote, “Happy to help. Safe travels, amigo!” Filmmaker Greg Fraser wrote, “Have fun, lads.” “That jacket, though!” added Dave Bautista (aka Drax the Destroyer from The Guardians of the Galaxy movies.) This trip comes as Jason and his wife, Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to work on their marriage, with HollywoodLife first reporting that they have moved back in together.

Zoë and Channing first sparked romance rumors in early 2021. The two seemingly confirmed this rumored relationship with bike rides, day trips, coffee dates, and shopping sprees. Zoë spoke about the relationship for the first time in the March 2022 edition of Elle magazine. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist,'” Zoë said when discussing her move to have Channing star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island. The couple wasn’t dating at the time of the casting decision, and when asked about the current status of their love, she said, “I’m happy.”

With Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Zoë as the newest Catwoman, Channing needs to get in on the DC movie franchise. However, that may be harder than one thinks. Channing was supposed to star in 20th Century Fox’s Gambit movie, playing the Marvel mutant. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the deal fell through.

“I shut off my Marvel machine,” Channing told Variety in Feb. 2022. “I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”