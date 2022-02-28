Ciara Slays In Leather Bike Shorts & Matching Blazer As She Promotes Her Clothing Line

Ciara looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of leather biker shorts with a matching blazer.

Ciara, 36, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. The singer strutted outside her backyard wearing a full black leather outfit from her clothing brand, Lita. Her outfit featured skintight biker shorts and a matching fitted blazer.

Under her blazer, Ciara opted to go topless, showing off some skin in the plunging jacket. She styled her outfit with a pair of strappy black gladiator heels, a diamond choker necklace, rings, and bracelets.

Ciara posted the sexy video with the caption, “She’s a #LITAGIRL. Leather Biker Shorts coming soon. Full look @LITAByCiara”

Ciara has been on a roll lately with her outfits and just the other day, she posted a slideshow of photos rocking a sexy Mugler outfit. The outfit featured a completely sheer black bodysuit with stripes all over the corset bodice.

The neckline was made of light-wash denim and was cut out at the shoulders. She tucked the bodysuit into a pair of high-waisted straight-leg jeans with black satin panels on the legs.

She accessorized her look with peep-toe black heels and tons of gold bangles. As for her glam, she rocked a metallic brown smokey eye with a glossy brown lip done by makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick. Her honey brown highlighted hair was down and straight in a voluminous blowout that was swept to the side and done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.