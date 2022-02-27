Tom Brady To Star In New Film: Why He Still May Return To Football

Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this month and is now prepping to star as himself and ‘relive an awesome time’ in a film that he reportedly plans on producing with his production company.

Tom Brady, 44, is stepping into new territory after announcing his retirement from football, but he may not be completely done playing the popular sport. The legendary quarterback is gearing up to star as himself in an upcoming film but the new opportunity has nothing to do with why he decided to retire at this time in his life.

“Tom didn’t retire from the NFL to do this film, it was just a great opportunity to play himself from a fun script that he can also produce with his production company,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s not going to dive into acting from this point, it is just going to be fun for him to relive an awesome time in his life and do a couple scenes. Some of his focus will be more on producing various film and TV projects, that is something that Tom will certainly continue to get into whether he comes back to the NFL or not and decides to unretire.”

“Everything is still on the table for what he wants to do post football as his focus is on many avenues of entertainment,” the source continued. “Though he will do the producing thing, his interests outside of football are various and plentiful. He’s looking to enjoy the ride.”

Although many fans are hoping Tom decides to unretire in the future, the athlete seems to already be focusing on another aspect of his life that matters: his family. The doting husband celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with his wife Gisele Bundchen on Feb. 27 and took to social media to share his joy about the occasion. In addition to a gorgeous black and white wedding pic of the two of them, Tom wrote a sweet message for his bride.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do’ ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary,” the message read.