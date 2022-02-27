Lin Manuel Miranda Reunites With ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Open SAGs With Lady Gaga Joke & More

The 2022 SAG Awards kicked off with an adorable reunion between ‘Hamilton’ original cast members Lin Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs.

The 2022 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Feb. 27, and the show opened with an adorably hilarious reunion between original Hamilton cast members Lin Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs! The trio started by talking over each other in the “I’m an actor” segment to tell their stories within the SAG union before taking to the stage to kick off the show.

To celebrate the “together again” theme of the show, after two years of dealing with production pushbacks and event cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trio joked about finally being able to relax for the event er, after testing and vaccination and sanitizing of course!

They also playfully signaled to certain actors in the audience like Javier Bardem, nominated for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos and Lady Gaga, nominated for her role in House of Gucci. The guys joked about how the “Just Dance” singer already has a slew of awards, including an Oscar, 12 Grammys, 1 BAFTA, and is a 4-time SAG nominee, so she may be ready to rumble for her next award!

An OSCAR, 12 GRAMMY, 1 BAFTA winner and 4-time SAG nominee @ladygaga. An icon is among us!" — #SAGawards during the presentation. pic.twitter.com/CoOGXHTE4y — allure (@alluregaga2) February 28, 2022

It was a treat for fans to see their favorite Hamilton players back together again, considering how the last time they were united was in the Broadway production in 2015. Since then, Leslie, who played antagonist Aaron Burr, on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and has since lined up a slew of exciting projects! Leslie went on to star in the 2017 adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express along side the talents of Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, and more. He also appeared in the Oscar-nominated 2019 film Harriet opposite Cynthia Erivo, who, oddly enough, won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical the same year Leslie won his statuette! Among his future projects, Leslie will appear in the directorial debut of Oscar-winner Regina King in her film One Night in Miami.

Daveed also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, roles he originated at the Vasaar Workshop where the show was initially brought together. Following Hamilton, Daveed starred in 10 episodes of the Netflix series The Get Down and appeared in the film Wonder opposite Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.