See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Slays In Strapless Black Leather Mini & Over-The-Knee Boots – Photos

khloe kardashian
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner Chrome Hearts party, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2018 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier
Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Celebrities out and about at Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 23 Feb 2022
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner stuns as she steps out for dinner with Fai Khadra in Aspen. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.

Back in black! Khloe Kardashian stunned in a head-to-toe black look in new Instagram photos, from her over-the-knee boots to her strapless leather mini.

The Matrix? Sandy from Grease? No matter what look Khloe Kardashian may be channeling in new Instagram photos, it’s working. The star, 37, honored her leather and latex ancestors with a stunning head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with over-the-knee boots, a slinky, strapless mini, and a long, leather trench coat. Completing the look with a miles-high ponytail and silver hoops, Khloe owned the shot and looked good doing it.

In the shots, which Khloe captioned with a simple black heart, she strutted her stuff in front of a neutral wall, giving everything from side profile to a glamorous hand-on-hip pose. Never one to say no to a good leather moment, Khloe has rocked the material recently, choosing a leather bustier for a girls’ night out on Friday, Feb. 25. The bombshell also elected for a floor-dusting trench on that night, perhaps ushering in a new signature look while also hinting at similarities with sisters Kourtney and Kim, who also recently rocked head-to-toe brown leather at the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian rocked head-to-toe black in a series of sexy new Instagram photos. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Khloe also showed a love for black leather while attending Justin Bieber’s ill-fated post-concert party where shots outside would eventually leave several people injured. Strutting into the event, Khloe rocked an almost identical combination of a black leather trench, over-the-knee boots, and black mini; she even chose a similar hairdo. Either these photos were taken on the same night, or Khloe’s begun to settle into a serious sense of personal style!

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Hottest Post-Breakup Outfits -- Photos

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian steps out in a black snakeskin ensemble for lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Oct 2019

Khloe’s been proving looking good is the best revenge as she continues to deal with the fallout from Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama. After Maralee Nichols revealed Tristan was the father of her infant son and had refused to be involved in his life, she even alleged Tristan “has not made any attempt to meet” the child. Tristan was allegedly involved with Maralee over a five-month period when he was still with Khloe, and after his cheating and disinterest in his own child, Khloe has vowed never to take him ‘back.’