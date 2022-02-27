Khloe Kardashian Slays In Strapless Black Leather Mini & Over-The-Knee Boots – Photos

Back in black! Khloe Kardashian stunned in a head-to-toe black look in new Instagram photos, from her over-the-knee boots to her strapless leather mini.

The Matrix? Sandy from Grease? No matter what look Khloe Kardashian may be channeling in new Instagram photos, it’s working. The star, 37, honored her leather and latex ancestors with a stunning head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with over-the-knee boots, a slinky, strapless mini, and a long, leather trench coat. Completing the look with a miles-high ponytail and silver hoops, Khloe owned the shot and looked good doing it.

In the shots, which Khloe captioned with a simple black heart, she strutted her stuff in front of a neutral wall, giving everything from side profile to a glamorous hand-on-hip pose. Never one to say no to a good leather moment, Khloe has rocked the material recently, choosing a leather bustier for a girls’ night out on Friday, Feb. 25. The bombshell also elected for a floor-dusting trench on that night, perhaps ushering in a new signature look while also hinting at similarities with sisters Kourtney and Kim, who also recently rocked head-to-toe brown leather at the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week.

Khloe also showed a love for black leather while attending Justin Bieber’s ill-fated post-concert party where shots outside would eventually leave several people injured. Strutting into the event, Khloe rocked an almost identical combination of a black leather trench, over-the-knee boots, and black mini; she even chose a similar hairdo. Either these photos were taken on the same night, or Khloe’s begun to settle into a serious sense of personal style!

Khloe’s been proving looking good is the best revenge as she continues to deal with the fallout from Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama. After Maralee Nichols revealed Tristan was the father of her infant son and had refused to be involved in his life, she even alleged Tristan “has not made any attempt to meet” the child. Tristan was allegedly involved with Maralee over a five-month period when he was still with Khloe, and after his cheating and disinterest in his own child, Khloe has vowed never to take him ‘back.’