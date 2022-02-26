Chris Pratt Cradles Baby Lyla, 1, Out With Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger went for a casual stroll in Los Angeles, CA with their adorable one-year-old daughter Lyla while flashing smiles and wearing stylish comfortable outfits.

Chris Pratt, 42, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, looked like doting parents during their latest outing! The actor and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger went for a walk in Los Angeles, CA with their daughter Lyla, 1, on Feb. 25 and kept it cozy when Chris cradled the toddler in his arms. Kathrine, who is currently expecting her second child with Chris, also showed off her baby bump under her black sweatshirt, which was paired with matching leggings.

Life his wife, the former Everwood star wore a casual and comfortable outfit, which included a gray hoodie and black and gray camouflaged shorts. The lovebirds both also wore baseball caps and sneakers to top off their looks while little Lyla wore a light pink top, matching pants, and a white sun hat.

Chris and Katherine’s latest outing comes just a week after they made headlines for a different family outing, which also included Chris’ son Jack, 9, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris. The party of four enjoyed some time at a park during the outing and looked cool, calm, and collected as they strolled by cameras. Katherine showed off her bump under a black tee, which she paired with leggings, and Chris wore a navy blue V-neck T-shirt and camouflaged shorts.

When Chris and Katherine, who celebrated her birthday in Dec., aren’t being photographed on family outings, they’re doing so during dates with just the two of them. They had some alone time during a Valentine’s Day date earlier this month and held hands while walking down the street on their journey to Cafe Vida in the Pacific Palisades, CA. The duo was certainly dressed for the occasion in pink and red outfits.

Chris’ consisted of a light pink polo top and navy blue shorts while Katherine wore a long red dress under a dark denim jacket, which was draped over her shoulders some of the time. He added dark gray sneakers and a baseball cap to his look and the soon-to-be mom-of-two added white sandals to hers.