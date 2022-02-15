See Pic

Katherine Schwarzenegger Hold Hands With Chris Pratt On Valentine’s Day Date Ahead Of Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Pacific Palisades, CA - Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump while out to lunch with her husband Chris Pratt at Cafe Vida in Pacific Palisades on Valentine's Day.
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chris Pratt steps out with his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, their daughter, Lyla, and Chris' son, Jack. The growing family did some shopping at a local Brentwood Farmer's Market. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Jack Pratt BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Pratt wears a cowboy hat as he takes a family walk with pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and baby daughter Lyla.
Love is in the air! The actor and author looked like the perfect pair while rocking red and pink during their romantic day date.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and Chris Pratt, 42, have always been the cutest couple and, boy were they dressed to impress for Valentine’s Day 2022 on Monday, Feb. 14. The adorable duo donned a perfect combo of pink and red for a daytime date at Cafe Vida in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Katherine, who is currently expecting the couple’s second child, looked radiant as she draped her growing baby bump in a crimson maxi dress with a subtle halter neckline. Fending off the chill, the author of The Gift Of Forgiveness tossed a black denim jacket on top of her shoulders. For footwear, the expecting beauty balanced style and comfort with flat, woven sandals. Tortoiseshell sunglasses, a slouchy leather bag, and layered chain necklaces tied the whole look together.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger walk hand-in-hand during a Valentine’s Day date in the Pacific Palisades. They were dressed in red and pink for the occasion. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, The Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris was oh-so-handsome as he held his love’s hand tight while they walked. He was dressed for a sunny day, rocking a pink polo and shorts with comfortable sneakers and a pair of aviator sunglasses clipped onto the neck of his shirt.

Word the duo was expanding their family emerged in mid-December, via People. The pair is already parents to daughter Lyla, two, while Chris also shares a son named Jack with ex-wife Anna FarisBefore the pregnancy news, Chris admitted he’d love a big brood. “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’s Daily Pop in Jul. 2021. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Chris also spoke about how Lyla has changed his parenting skills, saying “I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child, because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way. I don’t roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them.”