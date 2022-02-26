’90 Day Fiancé’s Ukrainian Star Yara Zaya Says Family ‘Terrified Of Getting Killed’ Amid Invasions

The reality star said her sister called from Ukraine claiming the family doesn’t have enough food as grocery stores are running out of supplies.

90 Day Fiancé‘s Yara Zaya had some heartbreaking news to share regarding her family and friends who are living in Ukraine while the invasion by Russia is currently unfolding. The young reality star took to her Instagram on Friday (Feb. 25) to reveal she is gravely concerned for her loved ones left in her native country to defend themselves. “Honestly, it’s hard to sleep when you don’t know what will happen to your friends and family,” she said.

“I’m scared now. It’s so scary that it’s hard to even breathe,” Yara continued. “I get calls from friends who are afraid, they hear bombs and do not know what to do. They dropping bombs starter at 4 am y’all at 4AM when people are sleeping, this is crazy. I want to ask y’all, let’s pray for Ukraine please it’s so important now.”

Yara also expressed how she was in disbelief over the tragic events. “I love my country,” she told Fox News. “It’s just so hard for me to even think that in 2022, in this world right now, war still exists, and people can kill other people for land and money.” She added, “They weren’t prepared. They don’t have enough water. They don’t have enough food. My sister called me and said she tried to go to the supermarket, but there’s not enough food anymore.”

In a separate video post to her social media, Yaya revealed her steadfast support for her countrymen. “Guys, Ukrainian people, they’re super strong people. They’re so strong, they’re so powerful, but they really need your support right now,” she said. “They really need other countries’ people’s support. Just pray and support them. That’s what they really need.”

Yara is just one of many celebrities to speak out about Russia’s invasion. Ashton Kutcher said he “stands with wife Mila Kunis” as she is a native of Ukraine, where she lived until she was 7. Hayden Panettiere, who shares a child with Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, posted, “I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.” And Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in Ukraine, said he is “safe” but learning from fellow countrymen that “the situation is pretty dire.”

On Friday morning, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed 137 civilians have been killed so far by Russian military personnel invading the country. In his speech, he called those who died “heroes” and said hundreds more have been wounded. “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelensky added.