Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Oversized Flannel Shirt While Reminiscing About Warm Weather

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers let her Instagram followers know that she’s over the cold weather and ready for summer!

Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, 26, is over the winter! On Thursday, Feb. 24, Hailie shared a photo of herself wearing an oversized flannel shirt, cutoff jeans, sunglasses, and cowboy boots.  In the caption, she wrote, “I will most likely just keep posting pics of me in warm places till Michigan gets on board.”

Hailie was smiling in the photo, which was taken in Joshua Tree, California, and shared with her 2.5 million followers. Her fans were quick to compliment her. One Instagram user, @the.real.mic.shady wrote, “Hailie you look stunning😍!” Although Hailie was poking fun at how cold it was in Michigan, where she lives, another fan took to the comments to let her know that it wasn’t exactly warm where she had taken the photo at. Instagram user @c.j._craze wrote, “What do you mean? It’s 40 degrees in Joshua tree right now 😂.”

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Hailie and her sister, Alaina Marie, 28, shared a photo of themselves at Super Bowl LVI. The two ladies, who rarely are seen in photographs together, were all smiles and looked super excited to see Eminem perform in the halftime show, alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. DreMary J. BligeKendrick Lamar50 Cent, and Anderson Paak.

As fans know, Hailie — who is the daughter of Eminem, 49, and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, 47 — grew up in Detroit, Michigan, with Alaina, who is actually her cousin, and her half-sister, Whitney. Alaina and Whitney were eventually adopted by Eminem. Hailie posts photos of herself almost every single day on Instagram. In the bio to her Instagram, she wrote, “Welcome to my unpredictable IG life. I don’t have a Twitter.”