Billie Eilish Crushes On Daniel Craig In Live Interview: Have You See ‘Those Eyes’

Billie Eilish gushed over Daniel Craig, a.k.a. James Bond, on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ She even referred to the actor as a ‘DILF.’

Billie Eilish, 20, and Seth Meyers, 48, bonded over their love for Daniel Craig, 53, during the singer’s appearance on Late Night Wednesday, February 23. “He’s a DILF,” Billie said about the British actor, which Seth agreed with. The young superstar explained that she was nervous when she met Daniel to sing the Oscar-nominated theme song for the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

“I found when I said it, it’s weird,” Seth told Billie of her “dilf” comment, which the audience also audibly laughed at. “But I want you to know that I’m in full agreement,” the talk show host added.

Billie Eilish on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Feb. 23

Seth and Billie then gushed over a specific trait of Daniel’s. “Those eyes, girl,” Billie said. Seth complimented Billie’s blue eyes, as well as his own, before overwhelmingly talking up Daniel’s. “We can’t even be in the same room as that man’s eyes. These look like pinkeye compared to him,” Seth jokingly said.

Billie explained that Daniel’s eyes “look crazy” (in a good way), which shocked her when they first met when making No Time To Die. “If you weren’t psyched about it, you’d say, ‘Your eyes are in my personal space,’ ” Seth said. The pair then joked that Seth should ask his wife Alexi Ashe if Daniel could be his “hall pass.” These two really do love Daniel Craig!

Also during the interview, Billie explained how she and her brother Finneas O’Connell got involved in making the film’s theme song, which earned the sibling duo their first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. “We made the song in October of 2019,” she explained. “This was a long, long time ago. I was 17 when we made it, I’m now 20. It was a very long, kind of strategic process. We were auditioning, pretty much. We did our best and worked really hard.”