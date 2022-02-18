Watch

Tristan Thompson Has ‘Date Night’ With True, 3, After Being Accused of Not Supporting His New baby

Less than a week after Maralee Nichols claimed Tristan Thompson has ‘done nothing to support’ their newborn son, the NBA star took his and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl out for some daddy-daughter time.

“My favorite type of date nights,” Tristan Thompson captioned the Instagram Story he posted on Thursday evening. In the Feb. 17 clip, Tristan, 30, and his daughter, True Thompson, appear to be having dinner at a restaurant. The Sacramento Kings player took a break from his place of snow peas (edamame?) to look at the camera and make his best Cookie Monster impression. “Om nom nom nom!” said Tristan, before leaning in to give True, 3, a kiss on the side of her head.

This “date night” with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter comes during Tristan’s latest drama. Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to Tristan’s son, Angelou, in January, claimed that he has yet to come face to face with his new child and hasn’t pitched in at all. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” a rep for Maralee, 31, said to HollywoodLife in a statement. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.” These accusations go against what Tristan said after paternity tests confirmed that he was the father.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan posted to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.” Tristan also posted an IG story where he apologized directly to Khloe, 37, saying she didn’t “deserve the heartache and humiliation [that] I have caused.” He also said that his “actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you” and that he was “so incredibly sorry.”

Later, Tristan knew that he had to do some soul searching, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When it comes to Khloe, he knows that he probably will not be getting another chance with her ever again, so he has to figure out how to be the best father he can be and the best co-parent he can be,” said the insider. Tristan will spend the next months “grow[ing] up fast” and try to turn his life around.