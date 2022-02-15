See Pics & Video

Lori Loughlin Cozies Up To Kris Jenner At Her Valentine’s Day Party — See Photo & Video

Lori Loughlin happily posed and mingled with Kris Jenner, Kym Douglas, and other guests in pics and video taken at Kris’ epic Valentine’s Day party, which she held for Kym, who was celebrating the holiday alone for the first time in 40 years.

Lori Loughlin, 57, was all smiles during her recent Valentine’s Day celebration with Kris Jenner, Kym Douglas, and more! The Full House star hung out at 66-year-old Kris’ house, where the a holiday party was held, and appeared to be having a great time in a lighthearted pic and video clip that Kym posted to Instagram. Kym, whose husband Jerry Douglas sadly passed away in Nov., revealed the party was held for her by her friends because otherwise she would have been spending her first Valentine’s Day alone in 40 years.

“It will be my first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years. My friends didn’t want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner ‘s ❤️w @coreygamble ❤️ @tamgus ❤️& #LoriLoughlin ❤️,” Kym wrote in the caption for her post full of pics and video. “Now I am not dreading V day I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends.”
“I realized Valentine’s does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend’s, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book📖,” she continued. “Love comes in many different forms. 💗 May your #valentines be sweet.”
In addition to Lori and Kris, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kym’s pal Tammy Gulvaston attended the love-filled bash, which also included Kylie Jenner merchandise.

Before Lori showed up to support Kym at Kris’ house, she made headlines for speaking out in a statement about her former co-star Bob Saget’s shocking death last month. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the actress said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”