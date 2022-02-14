Tweets

Meghan McCain Rips Joy Behar For Comment On Her Valentine’s Day Post: ‘It Creeps Me Out’

ABC
Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Meghan McCain took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a shocking comment her former ‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar made on a Valentine’s Day post she dedicated to her husband Ben Domenech.

Meghan McCain, 37, is sharing her feelings on Joy Behar‘s latest questionable comment on her romantic Valentine’s Day post dedicated to her husband Ben Domenech. The former co-host of The View took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the comment her ex-colleague left as well as her own reaction to it.

“Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” she wrote along with the screenshot pic, which showed Joy writing “Apparently” to a follower who asked Meghan if “every thought and sentiment” needed to be posted on social media.

Meghan followed that tweet with another that showed her responding to meteorologist and author  Janice Dean, who jokingly wrote that Joy “can’t quit” her. “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out,” the daughter of the late John McCain responded.

Meghan’s initial Valentine’s Day post included a photo of her and Ben happily standing and posing in a field. “Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” she wrote.

Related Gallery

'The View' Cast: See Photos Of The Co-Hosts Through The Years

THE VIEW, Barbara Walters, 1997-. photo: Andrew Eccles / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
THE VIEW - 10/8/18 "The View" welcomes co-host Meghan McCain back to the Hot Topics table, Jamie Lee Curtis is the guest, and Yvette Nicole Brown co-hosts today, Monday, October 8, 2018. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the ABC Television Network. VW18 (ABCLou Rocco) MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - Michael Ealy and Sanaa Lathan are the guests today, Thursday, September 10, 2015. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Lou Rocco) JOY BEHAR

Meghan McCain, Joy Behar
Meghan McCain and Joy Behar have had feuds in the past. (ABC)

The latest shady moment between Meghan and Joy isn’t the first one that’s happened. The two ladies used to argue often while discussing intense topics on The View. They especially made headlines when Meghan returned from a three-month maternity leave and went back and forth with Joy.

“You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me,” Meghan jokingly told Joy in response to her calling her out for interrupting on the show in Jan. 2021.

“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero,” the former Joy Behar Show host said back. Meghan later called the response “nasty” and “rude.”

Meghan announced that she was leaving The View in July 2021 because her move to Washington D.C. had made it more difficult to be a part of the weekly talk show.