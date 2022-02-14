Meghan McCain Rips Joy Behar For Comment On Her Valentine’s Day Post: ‘It Creeps Me Out’

Meghan McCain took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a shocking comment her former ‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar made on a Valentine’s Day post she dedicated to her husband Ben Domenech.

Meghan McCain, 37, is sharing her feelings on Joy Behar‘s latest questionable comment on her romantic Valentine’s Day post dedicated to her husband Ben Domenech. The former co-host of The View took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the comment her ex-colleague left as well as her own reaction to it.

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

“Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” she wrote along with the screenshot pic, which showed Joy writing “Apparently” to a follower who asked Meghan if “every thought and sentiment” needed to be posted on social media.

It’s pathetic and it creeps me out. https://t.co/5DTz6GA6qA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Meghan followed that tweet with another that showed her responding to meteorologist and author Janice Dean, who jokingly wrote that Joy “can’t quit” her. “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out,” the daughter of the late John McCain responded.

Meghan’s initial Valentine’s Day post included a photo of her and Ben happily standing and posing in a field. “Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” she wrote.

The latest shady moment between Meghan and Joy isn’t the first one that’s happened. The two ladies used to argue often while discussing intense topics on The View. They especially made headlines when Meghan returned from a three-month maternity leave and went back and forth with Joy.

“You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me,” Meghan jokingly told Joy in response to her calling her out for interrupting on the show in Jan. 2021.

“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero,” the former Joy Behar Show host said back. Meghan later called the response “nasty” and “rude.”

Meghan announced that she was leaving The View in July 2021 because her move to Washington D.C. had made it more difficult to be a part of the weekly talk show.