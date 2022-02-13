Rosario Dawson & Sen. Cory Booker Split After 3 Years Together

The A-list couple, who first met at a political fundraiser in 2018, are reportedly ‘remaining good friends’ after the breakup.

Say it ain’t so! Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have reportedly gone their separate ways after dating for almost three years. The The Mandalorian actress and the Democratic Senator from New Jersey called it quits recently, according to People. A source for the outlet said the former couple “remain good friends” as they each navigate their newly single status.

The sad news comes almost 8 months after the couple decided to move in with each other in Newark, New Jersey. “It was an amazing adventure,” the Men In Black II alum said to People magazine at the time. “My family are all in New York. It felt really beautiful and good to start a new chapter of my life in the driver’s seat,” she added. The move appeared to agree with Cory, too. “This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody, and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that,” the politician said to BuzzFeed months later.

Rosario and Cory first met at a political fundraiser back in 2018. “I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours,” Corey told The Washington Post in 2019. “I had trouble asking for her phone number … I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ ” Rosario told the outlet she was won over by Cory being “so charming,” “confident,” and “capable.”

During his run as a Democratic presidential hopeful, Cory even gushed about Rosario to Ellen DeGeneres. “She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already and that sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable,” he said on her show. The conversation, of course, steered to the topic of marriage. “I mean, if you go in single and have a wedding in the White House — I mean, we would watch,” Ellen said. “That would be like our royal wedding — that’d be great.” At the time, Corey agreed to wait to marry Rosario until he became President. Royal wedding or not, we wish the pair the best!