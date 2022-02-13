‘Moon Knight’ Super Bowl Trailer: Oscar Isaac Embraces The ‘Chaos’ — Watch

Osar Isaac is Marvel’s newest superhero in ‘Moon Knight.’ The trailer aired during the Super Bowl and teased Marc Spector’s struggles with dissociative identity disorder, as well as Ethan Hawke’s villainous character.

The hype is real for Moon Knight. The latest trailer for Marvel’s next Disney+ series aired during Super Bowl LVI and teased what’s in store for Oscar Isaac‘s mysterious character, Marc Spector/Moon Knight. Marc is a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and becomes thrust into a mystery involving Egyptian gods. He alternates with several identities, including gift-shop employee Steven Grant.

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” Oscar’s character says at the start of the trailer.

Marc/Steven’s problems seemingly lead him to cult leader Arthur Harrow, who is played by Ethan Hawke. Arthur tells him, “There’s chaos in you. Embrace it.” We then get to see Marc fully transformed into Moon Knight. So epic!

Gaspard Ulliel, Lucy Thackeray, and May Calamway also star in Moon Knight, though they didn’t appear in the trailer. Gaspard plays Anton Mogart/Midnight Man, Lucy plays Donna, a co-worker of Steven’s; and May plays a mysterious character named Layla. Gaspard tragically died after filming in January in a ski accident at age 37.

Moon Knight is Marvel’s first TV series of 2022. Last year, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If..?, and Hawkeye all debuted on Disney+. Moon Knight is expected to be followed this year by She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. The events of Moon Knight take place during Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moon Knight premieres March 30. It will consist of six episodes, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday on Disney+.