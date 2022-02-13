Martha Stewart Hangs With Drake At NFL Honors Dinner: He Had ‘No Trouble’ Getting A Table

Martha said she wore an ‘LA casual’ ensemble of sweater and jeans to the celeb-packed event, where she mingled with Drake and Cold Play’s Chris Martin.

Martha Stewart is no stranger to the Hollywood scene as she appears to land on the hottest guest lists again and again! The 80-year-old lifestyle guru and cookbook author was spotted at the NFL Owners Dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 12) ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Taking to her Instagram, Martha shared a fabulous photo album of the star-studded event that took place on the rooftop of famed sushi eatery Matsuhisa.

While posing with rap icon Drake, Martha commented on the beautiful views of the City of Angels from the rooftop and the live performance by Chris Martin and Coldplay. She also mentioned how Drake had “no trouble” getting a table at the football fete! “The night before the superbowl is generally a very big night,” Martha captioned her post. “Dinners, parties, and lots of music and celebration At @matsuhisabeverlyhills, Nobu’s famous eatery in Los Angeles, everyone was trying to get a table -of course @champagnepapi @drakeofficlal had no trouble and his heavily guarded space was behind a screen in the outdoor area.”

She continued, “The @nfl owners host a gala dinner and I was invited to attend. I met the owners of many of the teams and @coldplay._.chrismartin was our spectacular entertainer. The rooftop Venue afforded us amazing views of the city and the superbowl logos were emblazoned everywhere I wore LA casual- jeans by @lagencefashion and glittery sweater by @brunellocucinelli_brand.”

Martha’s adorable share came less than 24 hours after she posted an Instagram announcing to her 1.5 million followers that she was headed to Los Angeles in a private jet. “If you gotta go to the @superbowl2022 this is one way to do it!!!” she captioned the photo album, which included snaps of the airliner and her fabulous inflight hors d’oeuvres.

Meanwhile, Martha is ramping up to co-host this year’s Puppy Bowl with her good pal Snoop Dogg. “I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!” Martha said in a statement. Snoop is pulling double duty as he is also performing at the Pepsi Halftime Show!