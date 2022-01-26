Martha Stewart Shades Ina Garten & Her Advice To Fans To Drink More Cosmos During Pandemic

The lifestyle entrepreneur said that she disagreed with the Food Network star’s suggestion to cope with COVID by drinking, saying it wasn’t ‘charming.’

Martha Stewart doesn’t think that drinking is the best use of your time during the COVID-19 pandemic.The 80-year-old TV personality gave some serious side-eye to Ina Garten’s advice to pour some huge cosmopolitans to help get through the COVID-19 pandemic in a January 26 interview with People. Martha said that the 73-year-old Barefoot Contessa host’s advice wasn’t “charming.”

Who could forget Ina’s iconic video where she made a massive cosmo to help keep happy hour alive at the height of quarantine in April 2020? The Food Network personality had taken to her social media to share the recipe for the gigantic quarantini, and she joked that “during a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour,” but Martha didn’t seem impressed by the advice to give hearty pours.

While admitting that she wasn’t a big drinker (even though she also just launched her own brand of chardonnay Martha’s Chard), the businesswoman shared that she didn’t think it was the best to use alcohol to get through difficult times. “I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic,” she told People. “To me that’s not charming.”

Martha said she preferred to throw herself into her work and family throughout difficult and stressful times. “To me it’s continuing to work really hard, to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren,” she explained. “I have a lot of energy and a lot of curiosity. I get up early every single day.”

Of course, Ina wasn’t the only star mixing up cocktails amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meryl Streep showed fans she was fond of martinis, while shaking up a drink during a virtual concert performance celebrating late composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday in April 2020. The Academy Award-winning actress’s drink shaking sent Twitter into a stir—or rather, a shake. Steph and Ayesha Curry also shared that they were making the most of their time at home with some drinks back in April 2020.