DJ Khaled Shows How Your Small Business Can ‘Win’ In QuickBooks’ Super Bowl LVI Commercial

All he does is win! DJ Khaled shows customers how their small business can ‘win’ like his in a new Super Bowl commercial for QuickBooks.

Another “major key,” unlocked. In a new Super Bowl commercial for QuickBooks, DJ Khaled, 46, is ready to bring his entrepreneurial success to the average customer’s small business. In the goofy 30-second ad, which also highlights the company MailChimp, Khaled shows he’s the best man for the job when it comes to dropping a beat you can really succeed to.

Throughout the ad, snippets from Khaled’s classic hit “All I Do Is Win” play while different small business owners, from a bartender to a baker, navigate organizing and managing their businesses. When each person notices disorganized stacks of printed papers and transaction receipts waiting to be gone through, the music changes to a not-so-hot rendition of Khaled’s banger, indicating that running a business on paper certainly isn’t winning behavior.

Whether bothered by a drummer or a karaoke singer whose been at the mic too long, the stars of the commercial are small business owners who have just about had it. But with a reassuring glance from Khaled, who rocks his classic uniform of a silky printed polo, the bartender is reminded he has what it takes to “win.” As the ad concludes, the original “All I Do Is Win” fades back in as a bakery owner finds QuickBooks, and begins using it for all her needs, and loving it.

Khaled’s Quickbooks spot comes as hosts of celebrities have been popping up in this year’s crop of Super Bowl ads. From a “very hittable” Pete Davidson to a Mila Kunis/Demi Moore collaboration to Kenny G on a mountaintop, teasers for Super Bowl LVI’s commercials have set a high bar for the big event, set for Sunday, February 13. Though it remains to be seen whether the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals will take home the big title this year, QuickBook’s new ad reassures that at least DJ Khaled will stay winning.