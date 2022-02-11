‘Darcey & Stacey’ Preview: Georgi & Florian Refuse To Wear Tiny Bikini Briefs For The Twins

Darcey and Stacey want to promote their new swimwear collection by having Georgi and Florian wear samples, but the boys flat-out reject the idea in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Darcey & Stacey.’

Georgi and Florian are preparing for the House of Eleven runway show, and they are shown the swimsuits they’ll be wearing in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 14 episode of Darcey & Stacey. They’re told they’ll be wearing bikini briefs instead of swim trunks, much to their surprise.

“What the f**k is this?” Florian asks. Darcey tells them to just try them on. Georgi tries on his tiny swim trunk over the top of his jean shorts and walks around with it on. He still isn’t convinced about wearing it. “I don’t wanna go in the runway something lingering around,” he says to Darcey.

He refers to what’s down there as “the snake” and says “it shouldn’t come out.” Both Georgi and Florian are told that nothing is going to show as they walk down the runway.

Florian is not budging about his refusal to wear the bikini briefs. He tells Conrad, the designer, that he prefers boxer briefs. “I not looking for underwear,” Florian says. Stacey reminds him that they wear them all the time in Europe. Florian retorts that some men do, but not him.

Both Florian and Georgi adamantly refuse to wear the bikini briefs, which really bums out Darcey and Stacey since they’re launching their men’s swimwear collection. “They should be our biggest supporter,” the sisters believe. Right now, both Darcey and Stacey aren’t getting it from either of their men. They find the whole situation bizarre because Florian and Georgi are both models. Since the boys refuse to wear the skimpy outfit, the team now has to scramble for a solution.

Darcey and Georgi have faced their fair share of problems. Darcey recently admitted that it’s been a “rocky road” for them, but they’re “working things out” at the moment. Georgi’s refusal to play ball with the swimwear modeling is not going to go over well. Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays on TLC.