Hailey Baldwin Rocks Lacy Crop Top Under Jacket For Date Night With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin was out on a date night with Justin Bieber when she looked fabulous in a lacy crop top with an oversized blazer on top.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, looked super stylish when she stepped out for a date night with Justin Bieber at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Feb. 9. Hailey opted to wear a sexy little lace bralette with an oversized pantsuit, putting her toned abs and ample cleavage on full display.

Hailey wore a plunging black V-neck lace Yves Saint Laurent Black Bralette W/Pailettes with a pair of high-waisted, baggy pleated straight-leg suit pants. On top of her crop top, she threw on an oversized black Saint Laurent Structured Shoulder Double Breasted Jacket which she left wide open. The model accessorized with a neon green Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag in Wasabi and a pair of pointed-toe Saint Laurent Blade Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather.

Meanwhile, Justin looked just as stylish when he wore a pair of black leather baggy pants with a gray hoodie, a long black peacoat, a brown leather hat, white sunglasses, and chunky white sneakers.

Hailey’s outfits have been flawless lately and just the other day she wore a plunging leather corset top with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans and a cool leather trench coat.

Hailey donned a low-cut halter, V-neckline black leather Miaou Mara Corset that put her ample cleavage on full display. The corset featured cutouts down the entire bodice while the sides were up high revealing her tiny waist.

She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash Maryam Nassir Zadeh Blue Thistle Jeans. The baggy, straight-leg khaki jeans had large pockets on the legs and she paired them with pointed-toe black leather booties.