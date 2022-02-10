Fashion

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Lacy Crop Top Under Jacket For Date Night With Justin Bieber

hailey baldwin
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Baldwin is seen wearing a hat with the words OFF LIMITS on the side.Hailey was watching The NBA finals game 4 with a friend at 40 Love bar in West Hollywood. Justin was not with her as he was at the studio. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439602_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber at the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Jan 2022
Miami, FL - Supermodel Hailey Bieber teams up with Kendall Jenner, Jesse Jo Stark, and Cindy Mello for a fun day in Miami. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Hailey Baldwin was out on a date night with Justin Bieber when she looked fabulous in a lacy crop top with an oversized blazer on top.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, looked super stylish when she stepped out for a date night with Justin Bieber at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Feb. 9. Hailey opted to wear a sexy little lace bralette with an oversized pantsuit, putting her toned abs and ample cleavage on full display.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous while on a date with Justin Bieber when she wore a lacy bralette with a baggy suit, a Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag in Wasabi & a pair of pointed-toe Saint Laurent Blade Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Hailey wore a plunging black V-neck lace Yves Saint Laurent Black Bralette W/Pailettes with a pair of high-waisted, baggy pleated straight-leg suit pants. On top of her crop top, she threw on an oversized black Saint Laurent Structured Shoulder Double Breasted Jacket which she left wide open. The model accessorized with a neon green Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag in Wasabi and a pair of pointed-toe Saint Laurent Blade Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather.

Meanwhile, Justin looked just as stylish when he wore a pair of black leather baggy pants with a gray hoodie, a long black peacoat, a brown leather hat, white sunglasses, and chunky white sneakers.

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Crop Tops In The Winter — Pics

Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Hailey Bieber goes furniture shopping with her model friend Marianne Fonseca in West Hollywood. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Marianne Fonseca BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner go for lunch in Soho, NY channelling the Matrix Pictured: Kendall JEnner Ref: SPL5149264 150220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

Hailey’s outfits have been flawless lately and just the other day she wore a plunging leather corset top with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans and a cool leather trench coat.

Hailey donned a low-cut halter, V-neckline black leather Miaou Mara Corset that put her ample cleavage on full display. The corset featured cutouts down the entire bodice while the sides were up high revealing her tiny waist.

She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash Maryam Nassir Zadeh Blue Thistle Jeans. The baggy, straight-leg khaki jeans had large pockets on the legs and she paired them with pointed-toe black leather booties.