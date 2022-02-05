Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Get Playful During A Game Of Pool — Watch

Watch

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin flaunted some PDA in a video that was taken during a game of pool, and one affectionate moment included a gentle slap in the behind.

Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 25, proved they’re still a couple who loves to have fun and get cozy with each other during a recent outing. The singer and model were filmed while playing pool at the Hotel Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania on the night of Feb. 4 and stopped to take a PDA-filled break that also included some playfulness. After throwing air punches at each other in a video that was shared by TMZ, the doting husband and wife laughed and hugged before he gave her a gentle slap on the behind.

Justin and Hailey apparently hung out at the pool hall for a few hours before they left and had a great time throughout the outing. The “Baby” crooner is reportedly in the Pennsylvania town to record music with the Clair Brothers and the rehearsal hall there is supposedly one of the best around. It’s had iconic musical guests like BeyonceBTSTaylor Swift, U2Elton John and Billy Joel.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber during a previous outing.

Before Justin and Hailey got attention during their latest outing, the lovebirds made headlines when Hailey revealed their future plans to start a family. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she told WSJ. Magazine about having a baby, in a new interview. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

When she was asked whether or not there’s a possibility she and Justin could have a baby in 2022, she admitted that’s “definitely” not going to happen. “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think,” she said.

Justin and Hailey were married in Sept. 2018 and have seemed inseparable ever since. Whether they’re attending fancy or casual events together, or sharing cuddly pics together like the one above, it’s clear to see these two are more in love than ever.