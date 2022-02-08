Hailey Baldwin Slays In Plunging Leather Corset Top With Baggy Jeans For Night Out – Photos

Hailey Baldwin looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging black leather corset with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans while out at The Nice Guy in LA.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, 25, it is that she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was out at The Nice Guy in LA on Feb. 7. Hailey rocked a plunging leather corset top with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans and a cool leather trench coat.

Hailey mixed and matched casual trends with fancier pieces and the result was perfect. She threw on a low-cut halter, V-neckline black leather Miaou Mara Corset that put her ample cleavage on full display. The corset featured cutouts down the entire bodice while the sides were up high revealing her tiny waist.

The model styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash Maryam Nassir Zadeh Blue Thistle Jeans. The baggy, straight-leg khaki jeans had large pockets on the legs and she paired them with pointed-toe black leather booties.

On top of her outfit, she rocked a super cool Acne Studios Spring 2022 Coat that was a black leather trench coat with orange leather flame designs all over the top and sleeves.

She accessorized her look with a Jacquie Aiche Cross Bodychain, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, and a Jennifer Meyer Pink Sapphire Graduated Tennis Necklace.

As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She added a sultry smokey eye with cat eyeliner and a glossy red lip.

Hailey has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and another one of our favorites was her tan, baggy The Row Igor Trousers which she styled with a tight white crop top. On top of her shirt, she wore a brown leather shearling The Mannei Petra Jacket and she accessorized with a Balenciaga Gossip S Leather Shoulder Bag, chunky Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, and Spustova Audace Pinky Rings.