Khloe Kardashian Rocks Nude Bodysuit After Ex Lamar Odom Says He Wants Her Back

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo of herself rocking a sexy pose in a figure-flattering sleeveless bodysuit and hoop earrings t promote Good Body.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is looking incredible in a new photo to promote her Good Body product from her clothing brand, Good American. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a nude sleeveless bodysuit along with large silver hoop earrings in the sizzling snapshot and had her hands up while going through her blonde tresses that were pulled back. She also had her eyes closed and looked as relaxed as could be.

“Good Body drops tomorrow. Sizes XS – 5XL PLUS,” Khloe captioned the amazing photo. Her fans quickly responded to it with a lot comments that were full of compliments. “What a beauty!” one fan exclaimed while another simply wrote, “WOW.” A third called her “marvelous” and a fourth shared three heart emojis.

Before Khloe posted her latest sexy pic, her ex-husband Lamar Odom made headlines for admitting he wouldn’t feel complete without getting another chance at love with her. The comment came on Celebrity Big Brother, the reality show he’s been a part of this year, and he made it while discussing their marriage, which lasted from 2009 until 2016. During those years, the former professional basketball player had been unfaithful at one point and almost died after overdosing at a brothel.

In a confessional on the show, he said when one takes “a vow under the Lord’s eye that you expect to honor that vow which I didn’t and it kind of haunts me.”

“I do miss her and her family dearly,” he went on to admit before adding, “Even just to her family, I am sorry that I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname ‘Lammy.’ I would do anything to make it up.”

After their marriage, Khloe moved on with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter True. The lovebirds’ relationship has been on and off for years and their struggles, due to the NBA player’s infidelity, have been getting a lot of public attention since they have both opened up about them on social media, in interviews, and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.