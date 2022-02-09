Angelina Jolie Gets Teary-Eyed During Emotional Plea About Domestic Violence In D.C. — Watch
Angelina Jolie made an impassioned speech on Wednesday, getting choked up as she urged Congress to pass the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.
Angelina Jolie is speaking up for women everywhere. The actress and director made an impactful statement to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 9 when she shared her thoughts on the importance of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, which, per Congress, aims “to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.”
The Salt actress, who was poised in black suit and pearls, was one of the women to raise their voice during the event, urging Congress to pass the act and naming it “one of the most important votes US senators will cast this year.”
‘The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they’ve been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress … it reinforces that sense of worthlessness’ — Listen to Angelina Jolie’s remarks advocating for the Violence Against Women Act pic.twitter.com/UbNEm1YK0I
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 9, 2022
She continued by explaining that many people choose not to leave “abusive situations” because they’ve been “made to feel worthless” without a government to count on for aid. “[W]hen there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness,” she continued. “You think, ‘I guess my abuser’s right, I guess I’m not worth very much.'”
She then took a moment to talk about the parents who have continued to fight to change the laws after they lost their own children to domestic violence. “Most of all, I want to acknowledge …” she added, holding back tears, “… the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment. And the many people for whom this legislation comes too late.”
Before making her speech, Angelina also shared a photo to her Instagram with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, as the two looked over the speech written to share with Congress.
“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” Angelina captioned the photo with her daughter. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”