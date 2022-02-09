Before & After Pics

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Debuts Blue Hair Makeover On Visit To Senate With Mom

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock




Angelina Jolie took to Instagram to share an incredible new photo of her and her daughter Zahara, who is rocking blue hair, ‘ heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.’

Angelina Jolie, 46, had her daughter, Zahara, 17, by her side when she participated in a very important meeting recently, and the teen showed off her new blue hair. The actress posted an Instagram photo of her and the impressive young gal sitting down together and looking at paperwork while visiting the Senate for the introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act on Feb. 9. Angelina was wearing a black suit and face mask in the pic while Zahara donned a light brown coat and face mask.

“Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators,” the proud mom captioned the pic. “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference. #VAWA #VAWA4All #VAWA2022 #nervousmom #partnersinadvocacy.”

Once Angelina shared the snapshot, her followers quickly commented on it and complimented the mother and daughter duo for their hard work. “Amazing work!” one follower wrote while another shared that they have “so much love” for them. Some shared heart emojis while others simply thanked them for their work and effort.


Angelina Jolie and her kids, including Zahara with her darker tresses, at a previous event.

Before Angelina and Zahara’s trip to the Senate, the latter’s blue hair could be seen during an outing to a hair salon. The two ladies were happily walking outside while carrying bags and shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood and stopped at Foxtail Salon. They wore casual but stylish clothes and looked content to be together.

Angelina and Zahara are known for being seen out and about whenever they have the time. Sometimes they’re joined by some of Angelina’s other kids, like the outing that included Maddox in Jan., and it proves that even some of the world’s biggest stars can enjoy some quality time walking around public places!