Liam Neeson Confesses He ‘Fell In Love’ With A ‘Taken’ Woman While Filming New Movie
In a recent interview, Liam Neeson opened up about finding love down under, only to find out the woman wasn’t available.
Is Liam Neeson finding new love? That’s what the movie star discussed with an Australian talk show host on Monday while promoting his latest action film Blacklight. “I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers,” Liam began when discussing his experience filming down under in 2020 under heavy COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “I made a couple of pals,” he said, then breaking into a smile. “I fell in love, but she was taken.”
The host didn’t pry Liam any further about who the mystery woman was, but did prompt viewers and fans to go to the show’s Facebook page and “give us some hints” in case anyone had an idea about the identity of the woman who “captivated” Liam’s heart.
The action star, 68, has remained single for over 13 years after his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died at 45 from an epidural hematoma (bleeding in the brain) after she hit her head during a skiing lesson in Quebec, Canada in 2009. Liam spoke about his grief during a 2014 CBS interview with Anderson Cooper, revealing that he was told by doctors that his wife was brain dead when he arrived at the hospital.
“She was on life support. I went in to her and I told her I loved her. I said, “Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head,”‘ he stated in the interview. “She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we’d pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, “Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone.”‘ The couple were married in 1994 and share two songs together, Micheál and Daniel.
Liam’s action-packed thriller Blacklight is coming to theaters on February 11. In the flick, the Irish-born star plays a “fixer” for the FBI and is assigned the task of getting some undercover agents out of sticky situations. He then gets put to serious task when one of the agents questions who he works for.