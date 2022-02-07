Liam Neeson Confesses He ‘Fell In Love’ With A ‘Taken’ Woman While Filming New Movie

Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in #Blacklight, a new action thriller filmed in Australia! @NelsonAspen spoke to the star about why he "thoroughly enjoyed" his two weeks in hotel quarantine and the mystery Melbourne woman he "fell in love" with 👀 pic.twitter.com/LLX1M2bJ0j — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 6, 2022

The action star, 68, has remained single for over 13 years after his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died at 45 from an epidural hematoma (bleeding in the brain) after she hit her head during a skiing lesson in Quebec, Canada in 2009. Liam spoke about his grief during a 2014 CBS interview with Anderson Cooper, revealing that he was told by doctors that his wife was brain dead when he arrived at the hospital.

“She was on life support. I went in to her and I told her I loved her. I said, “Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head,”‘ he stated in the interview. “She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we’d pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, “Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone.”‘ The couple were married in 1994 and share two songs together, Micheál and Daniel.