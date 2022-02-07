Hilary Duff Enjoys Group Date With Ex Joel Madden & His Wife Nicole Richie

PULSE Music Group founder Josh Abraham shared several photos to his Instagram story, including one with Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma happily posing alongside Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Hilary Duff, 34, and her ex Joel Madden, 42, proved they’re still friendly after their past romantic relationship in a new photo that was posted to Instagram this week. Josh Abraham, the founder of PULSE Music Group, shared the snapshot to his story and it included a group of what appeared to be couples, including Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma and Joel and his wife Nicole Richie, standing and posing together in Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Los Angeles, CA.

The former lovebirds were snuggled up to their spouses in the epic moment and smiling from ear to ear. Hilary wore a cream-colored tank top and white pants as her long blonde tresses were down and Joel wore a black top and baseball cap. Matthew also wore a black top and Nicole donned a black over-the-shoulder top and jeans as her hair was pulled up.

Fall Out Boy‘s bassist Pete Wentz and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper were also in attendance and posed for the pic with the other couples.

Before they hung out as friendly exes, Hilary and Joel dated from the time the former was 16 up until 19. They split in 2006 and Joel began dating Nicole shortly after. The romance seemed to have a big impact at the time since it’s rumored several songs on Hilary’s album Dignity were rumored to be about Joel and their breakup.

In 2015, Hilary hinted that she may have lost her virginity to Joel, in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. “I had a 26-year-old boyfriend,” she told the magazine at the time. “So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing.”

These days, Hilary is enjoying her life with Matthew and their two children, Banks, 3, and 10-month-old Mae. She also enjoys raising her son Luca, 9, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie. The blonde beauty often shares snapshots and videos of her family life on Instagram and they’re always so adorable to see. Whether she’s sharing clips of her baby babbling sweetly or a cozy moment with her hubby, it’s clear o see she’s loving her days as a wife and mom.