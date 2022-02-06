Watch

Britney Spears Shows Off Dance Moves in Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts In Hawaii — Watch

Britney Spears
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new video of herself swaying her hips and joyously busting moves while standing outside in front of a gorgeous fountain in Maui.

Britney Spears, 40, is continuing to enjoy her freedom by doing one of the things she does best: dance! The singer shared a new eye-catching video of herself having fun in Maui on Feb. 5 as she showed off her figure in a yellow crop top and black shorts. Her blonde and purple tresses were pulled back with some strands hanging down and she looked as happy as could be.

“Yellow hello 💛 !!!! So the gym in Maui 🏝 was beautiful and working out is way better in Maui especially when you can squeeze in ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ movements outside by the fountain ⛲️🌹💋🌹 !!!! Pssss had to do the hula dance !!!” Britney captioned the epic clip.

Just one hour after she shared her outside dancing video, the “…Baby One More Time” crooner shared another video of herself flaunting moves while at a gym. She was in the same outfit and walked on a treadmill, lifted weights, and did other workout moves with equipment as Nicki Minaj blurted out the lyrics to “Bang Bang,” the song she played over the clip.

“So I was a little too excited for my trip to Maui 🏝 !!!! I might have over done it a bit 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ …. I mean I was extremely excited to be there !!!! Here’s me at the gym 💪🏼 doing an intense workout … I’m sweating A LOT 💦 !!!!” Britney captioned her second video. “Honestly after being that sick before I have the need to survive in a different way !!!! Being present in the utmost way ✨!!!!! Pushing it just a TOUCH does wonders in my opinion…God speed … God speed 🏃🏼‍♀️💨 !!!!!”

Britney Spears
Britney Spears rocking a different yellow outfit at a previous event. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Britney’s videos come after she and her fiance Sam Asghari made headlines for being photographed outside at a beach a few days ago. The pop star, whose conservatorship ended last year, was wearing a light pink bikini as she sat on a towel with her soon-to-be husband, who wore a mauve shirt and shorts. In addition to soaking up the sun, she did a core workout on the sand.